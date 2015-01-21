MTS joins Balboa Park's centennial celebration - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

MTS joins Balboa Park's centennial celebration

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The Metropolitan Transit System is joining the Balboa Park centennial celebration.

On Wednesday, they're unveiling a new trolley wrap featuring two iconic pieces of San Diego's history: the trolley and Balboa Park.

