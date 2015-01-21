Drug-laden drone crashes near US-Mexico border - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Drug-laden drone crashes near US-Mexico border

In this image released by the Tijuana Municipal Police on Wednesday Jan. 21, 2015, a drone loaded with packages containing methamphetamine lies on the ground after it crashed into a supermarket parking lot in the city of Tijuana on Tuesday Jan. 20, 2015.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in a Mexican border city said Wednesday that a drone overloaded with illicit methamphetamine crashed into a supermarket parking lot.

Tijuana police spokesman Jorge Morrua said authorities were alerted after the drone fell Tuesday night near the San Ysidro crossing at Mexico's border with California.

Six packets of the drug, weighing more than six pounds, were taped to the six-propeller remote-controlled aircraft. Morrua said authorities are investigating where the flight originated and who was controlling it. He said it was not the first time they had seen drones used for smuggling drugs across the border.

Other innovative efforts have included catapults, ultralight aircraft and tunnels.

In April, authorities in South Carolina found a drone outside the fence of a prison that had been carrying cellphones, marijuana and tobacco.

