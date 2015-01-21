Pharrell, Sam Smith, John Legend to perform at Grammys

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Sam Smith performs on stage at the 42nd annual American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — One sings about being "Happy," the other croons about being sad: Pharrell and Sam Smith will perform at the Grammys next month.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that Usher and Miranda Lambert also will take the stage at the Feb. 8 show in Los Angeles. Common and John Legend will perform their Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated song, "Glory," from the movie "Selma."

Smith, Pharrell and Beyonce are the Grammy leaders with six nominations apiece. They will battle Beck and Ed Sheeran for the top prize, album of the year.

Previously announced performers include Madonna, AC/DC, Ariana Grande, Eric Church and Sheeran.

LL Cool J will host the 57th annual Grammy Awards, which will air live on CBS from the Staples Center.

