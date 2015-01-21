Pharrell, Sam Smith, John Legend to perform at Grammys - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pharrell, Sam Smith, John Legend to perform at Grammys

Posted: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Sam Smith performs on stage at the 42nd annual American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP) FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Sam Smith performs on stage at the 42nd annual American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — One sings about being "Happy," the other croons about being sad: Pharrell and Sam Smith will perform at the Grammys next month.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that Usher and Miranda Lambert also will take the stage at the Feb. 8 show in Los Angeles. Common and John Legend will perform their Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated song, "Glory," from the movie "Selma."

Smith, Pharrell and Beyonce are the Grammy leaders with six nominations apiece. They will battle Beck and Ed Sheeran for the top prize, album of the year.

Previously announced performers include Madonna, AC/DC, Ariana Grande, Eric Church and Sheeran.

LL Cool J will host the 57th annual Grammy Awards, which will air live on CBS from the Staples Center.

___

Online:

http://www.grammys.com

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-03-18 20:26:05 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.