856 new U.S. citizens sworn in at Golden Hall

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of local immigrants officially became U.S. citizens Wednesday.

More than 850 new citizens from 83 different countries were sworn in at Golden Hall.

Wednesday's naturalization ceremony included a keynote address from Margaret Lewis, the president of the San Diego African-American Genealogy Research Group.

