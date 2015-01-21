North Park newsstand to sell 'Charlie Hebdo' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

North Park newsstand to sell 'Charlie Hebdo'

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A North Park newsstand will be selling copies of the so-called "survivors issue" of "Charlie Hebdo."

Paras Newsstand on 30th Street says it expects to get dozens of copies of the satirical French magazine by the end of this week.

The issue was the first since the deadly shooting rampage at the Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris earlier this month.

Manager Kent Snyder says the only other time he's seen such a high interest in foreign periodicals was after the death of Princess Diana.

