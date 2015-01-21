SDSU welcomes students back for spring semester

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego State welcomed students back on campus Wednesday for the first day of the spring semester.

The university is looking forward to lots of new and exciting things, including a celebration marking one year since the opening of the student union. A new shopping area called the Aztecs Shops Terrace is now open, and there are eight new faculty members.

Students say they're happy to be back.

"It feels good to be back. Break was a little bit too long so no place like state," one student said.

"It's a beautiful day, beautiful weather, first class was easy, now I'm gonna take a nap," another student said.

San Diego State is once again offering a minor in leadership, and a workshop will be held next month to prepare students for the summer internship program.