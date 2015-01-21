Freezing marathon for a heart-warming cause - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Freezing marathon for a heart-warming cause

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For many children around the world, the biggest challenge to getting an education is making it to school every day. A new campaign aims to change that, and San Diego's own Nathan Fletcher is taking part.

Fletcher is running more than eight miles in freezing temperatures to earn bikes for schoolchildren in South Africa.

In this Your Stories video report, Shawn Styles talks to Fletcher, who is currently in Switzerland.

