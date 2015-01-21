Sunroad Boat Show sails into San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sunroad Boat Show sails into San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show is sailing back into San Diego this week.

The show has expanded by 20 percent this year, and features the largest display of catamarans on the West Coast. Fans can also see more than 100 sailboats and yachts along with kayaks, inflatables and other water products.

The show opens Thursday at the Sunroad Marina across from the airport. It runs through Sunday.

