Police searching for man who robbed post office

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gun-toting thief robbed a post office in Rancho Bernardo late Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery at the U.S. Postal Service storefront in the 16700 block of Bernardo Center Drive was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

A witness reported that the bandit, described as a thin man in his late 20s or early 30s, fled to the north on Interstate 15 in a blue Honda CRV, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

