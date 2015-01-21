Fire damages roof, attic of newly constructed home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that damaged a newly constructed home in Del Sur.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 14900 block of Rivawill Court.

The flames caused extensive damage to the home's attic and roof.

No one lives at the house, and no injuries were reported.

