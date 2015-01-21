SeaWorld celebrates penguins all week - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SeaWorld celebrates penguins all week

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The penguins at SeaWorld San Diego are getting some extra attention this week.

SeaWorld has decided to celebrate Tuesday's worldwide Penguin Awareness Day all week long. Park guests have enjoyed a special penguin presentation, and also a surprise up-close meet-and-greet with the Antarctic birds.

On Saturday, there will be a penguin awareness cocktail party to raise funds for wildlife conservation.

