Man missing for two years is found in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A man who went missing nearly two years ago from the Midwest has surfaced in San Diego.

Derick Higgins, now 23, who disappeared from his home in Smithfield, Illinois in March 2013 has been reunited with his family.

“I don't even know how to explain it. There is not a way to explain it, there is not a word in the dictionary that can explain how we feel,” said his parents Tim Higgins and Deb Corsaw.

His parents say they have many unanswered questions about his disappearance.

“There are still a lot of things we don't have answers for and I know everyone has questions and so do we but it will be a slow process,” said Corsaw.

Harbor Police found Higgins in the 800 block of E. Harbor Drive Saturday night. A sergeant says there has been graffiti in the area so they stopped Higgins who acted nervous. When he gave his name, he came up endangered and was transported to a local hospital.

“When we first saw him, the first thing he did was stand up and gave us both a hug and it was .... such a relief,” said Higgins.

For nearly two years, Derick Higgins, a high school track star left clues across the United States. Three days after he went missing from his Illinois home, police found his wrecked car abandoned in Tallahassee, Florida where his wallet, cash and debit card were still inside the vehicle.

In April, 2014, Las Vegas police made contact and arrested him for vagrancy. Officers there wrote another citation in June, 2014. A few months later a fingerprint match led the Higgins to Las Vegas but they couldn't find him.

“We want to thank everyone who has been involved in the whole process,” said Higgins.

This will be a long journey. Higgins' parents say their son is scared and nervous. He lived on the streets for 22 months and was beaten and burned and ate out of dumpsters. They believe prior car accidents contributed to his disappearance and his memory loss.

“We are very nervous, and we are not home yet and we have a long road ahead. But we see light at the end of the road, we are very happy about everything,” said Higgins.

A process the Higgins know they may never get all their questions answered but encourage parents of the missing to have hope.

“Don't give up. Be persistent,” said Corsaw.

Police say he didn't do anything illegal and his parents say he tested negative for drugs. They also say doctors told them how this happened is out of their control.

Derick Higgins is still in a San Diego hospital recovering from this ordeal. Once Higgins recovers he will go back home to Illinois with his family.