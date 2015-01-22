Firefighters extinguish blaze in Chula Vista riverbed - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters extinguish blaze in Chula Vista riverbed

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) – Fire crews rushed to put out flames in a Chula Vista riverbed overnight.

The fire broke out close to midnight in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue near Tremont Street.

Firefighters had difficulty accessing the area and it took them about two hours extinguish the blaze.

An eighth of an acre was burned.


Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.