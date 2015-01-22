Missing elderly Bonita man found in Inglewood

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - A 95-year-old man with early signs of dementia who went missing from his East Chula Vista home is safe Thursday.Homer Widener left his Bonita-area home in the 400 block of Camino Elavado around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to go for a ride, but left behind his medications for dementia, heart problems and high blood pressure, along with his cell phone, wallet and identification, according to a Chula Vista police statement.Widener's wife says Inglewood police called her Thursday morning to report that he has been found. She says she has been worried sick since Widener went missing Wednesday after leaving in a 2003 Dodge Intrepid to go and change the car's battery. His wife also says he got into a minor crash in Inglewood, after which he ended up in jail."He ran into a curb and that's how the police got to him," said Bonnie Widener. "My son is ready to pick him up and bring him home so we'll have a happy reunion but I don't think he'll be driving anymore."Now, Bonnie can't thank police enough and the community for their reunion, saying:

"The police were absolutely wonderful they're good good people and helping us all."

Widener's son will pick him up in Inglewood and bring his medications. They should be back in Bonita late Thursday afternoon.