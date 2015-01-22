Man sentenced for vandalizing American flags

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - One of three 18-year-olds pleaded guilty to felony vandalism in an Oceanside senior housing community was sentenced Thursday to 32 months in state prison.



In July 2014, Ruben Jimenez and two others were caught on surveillance video spray painting several American flags with obscenities in the 3800 block of Rosemary Way. They also tagged several sidewalks and walls in the area.



The district attorney's office says the elderly residents were extremely upset by the vandalism.



"We're always concerned when members of the community especially elderly, feel violated and that's what they did, coming at the dead of night, tagging something as intimate as an American flag," Deputy District Attorney Jack Wang said.



The other teens, Daniel Moran and Breanna Serrato, have also pleaded guilty but have not yet learned their sentence.