Oceanside City Council issues final approval on commercial pet sales ban

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - A major victory for animal advocates as the Oceanside City Council gives final approval to ban commercial pet sales.

In a three to two vote, the city council approved an ordinance to end the sales of so-called "puppy mill" pets.

Oceanside joins 16 other cities in California, including Chula Vista and San Diego with similar bans.

