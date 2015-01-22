Police search for driver who drove into home in La Mesa

LA MESA (CBS 8) – A rude awakening for neighbors Thursday, after a stolen car slammed into a home in La Mesa.

The CHP spotted the car near Grossmont Boulevard just before 1 a.m. The driver took off at dangerous speeds, forcing officers to drop the chase.

A homeowner later called and said a car hit his house in the 8400 block of Lemon Avenue.

"My understanding is there was a pursuit. Looked like the car was in the driveway. Now he's on foot," neighbor Ron Oxford said.

Police searched the neighborhood, but did not find the driver.

No injuries were reported.