Gas line break in El Cajon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gas line break in El Cajon

Posted: Updated:

EL CAJON (CNS) - A work crew ruptured a natural gas line alongside a busy El Cajon intersection Thursday, forcing closures of traffic lanes in the area while utility personnel patched the pipe.

The construction accident at East Main and Second streets occurred shortly after 9 a.m., according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

San Diego Gas & Electric had the leak under control by 10:30 a.m., city spokeswoman Monica Zech said.

No injuries were reported.

