At least 3 injured in rollover crash on I-5 at Genessee

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – At least three people were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Sorrento Valley Thursday.

It happened in the northbound lanes near Genessee Avenue. The cause of the crash was not known.

A view from Chopper 8 showed a white vehicle resting on its roof.

Northbound I-5 was diverted to SR-56 for a short time while emergency crews were at the scene.