CrimeFighters Manhunt: Harold Pitt

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The CBS News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a manhunt for Harold Pitt.

Pitt, 57, is wanted by state parole for absconding parole supervision and failure to register as a sex offender. He has prior arrests for child molestation.



Harold Pitt is 6 feet tall, 210 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He hangs out in downtown Chula Vista and Imperial Beach. He has a history of mental illness as well.

If you have information, call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.