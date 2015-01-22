Lifeguards help tangled dolphin off Oceanside Pier

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Lifeguards came to the rescue of a dolphin that got tangled in a length of discarded rope near Oceanside Pier Thursday.

The city beach-safety monitors got word of the sea mammal's plight about 10 a.m., lifeguard Lt. Emile Lagendijk said.

A crew of three took a rescue boat out to where the roughly 6-foot dolphin was struggling to disentangle itself, and two of the personnel entered the water and cut the piece of braided nylon twine off the creature.

"After the line was free, the dolphin swam away under his own power," Lagendijk said.

Besides a small cut where the rope apparently had cut into its tail, the animal appeared unscathed by the mishap, according to lifeguards.