Smugglers use drone in attempt to move meth

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An investigation is under way into who was controlling a drone loaded with methamphetamine.

The drone crashed into a Tijuana supermarket parking lot Tuesday night near the San Ysidro border crossing.

