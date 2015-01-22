Smugglers use drone in attempt to move meth

Police in a Mexican border city said Wednesday that a drone overloaded with illicit methamphetamine crashed into a supermarket parking lot.

Drug smugglers are turning "trusted travelers" into unwitting mules by placing containers with powerful magnets under their cars in Mexico and then recovering the illegal cargo far from the view of border authorities in the United States.

Surprise! Magnets used to plant drugs under cars from Mexico

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An investigation is under way into who was controlling a drone loaded with methamphetamine.

The drone crashed into a Tijuana supermarket parking lot Tuesday night near the San Ysidro border crossing.



