Change of command ceremony at NAS North Island

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Navy held a ceremony on the USS Stennis Thursday to appoint a new head of aviation.

Rear Admiral Mike Shoemaker is replacing Vice Admiral David Buss after 36 years of service.

We spoke with the new air boss about what he expects as he transitions into his new role and prepares the Navy for deployment.

"Ensuring that we that those sailors, and the maintainers and the pilots and air crew have the right number of flight hours and the right training to maintain their readiness so that they are ready when we send them forward," Shoemaker said.

He also says that it's important to maintain our fleet because many of the aircrafts will be used well into the next decade.