Raising funds for retired K9s cancer treatment

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A retired K9 officer that has helped sniff out hundreds of pounds of drugs is now the one that needs help.

Reilly was forced to retire earlier this month after being diagnosed with cancer of his liver and spleen. He began chemotherapy on Monday, and will receive weekly treatments that will cost between $5,000 and $10,000.



Reilly's owner, Detective Mike Aiken, will have to bear the expense because once a K9 officer retires, the force no longer covers veterinary bills.



"It's our hope that we'll be able to fight this cancer and extend his life, quality of life so that he can enjoy the retirement he much deserves," Aiken said.



The San Diego Police K9 Association is accepting donations to help pay for Reilly's medical bills. If you would like to help, CLICK HERE >>.

