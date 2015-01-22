Man drives car into front of Clairemont restaurant

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An elderly man was shaken up, but not injured when he drove his car through the front of an empty Clairemont restaurant Thursday.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the La Luna Grill in the 4100 block of Genessee. Construction on the restaurant was just finished, and it was due to open in three weeks.



It's not clear if the accident will delay the opening of the restaurant.



Authorities are still investigating what caused the accident.

