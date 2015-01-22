Man drives car into front of Clairemont restaurant - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man drives car into front of Clairemont restaurant

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An elderly man was shaken up, but not injured when he drove his car through the front of an empty Clairemont restaurant Thursday.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the La Luna Grill in the 4100 block of Genessee. Construction on the restaurant was just finished, and it was due to open in three weeks.

It's not clear if the accident will delay the opening of the restaurant.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the accident.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.