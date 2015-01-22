Dedication of Loren Nancarrow Healing Garden

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A dedication ceremony was held Thursday for the Loren Nancarrow Healing Garden at the Scripps Radiation Therapy Center in La Jolla.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate the dedication of the garden honoring the longtime television icon, who for many years was the weatherman here a CBS News 8.

Loren's daughter Hannah spoke about how her father found comfort in the rooftop healing garden while he was undergoing treatment for brain cancer.

"When you come here you don't have to think about the future. You can just be in the now, and that's exactly what helps make it better, just being in the now and appreciating that you're here now," she said.

Nancarrow died in December 2013.

Funds raised in his name will be used to provide support services for cancer patients at Scripps Health.