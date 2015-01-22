Miramar College player trying out for 'The Voice'

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Noly Mon is a setter on the court, and a soprano off of it.

"He's pretty good. I didn't know how well he could sing until he sang recently, I was like 'Wow,'" volleyball coach John Landicho said.

Mon played three years of volleyball at Mount Carmel High School. He's been singing all his life.

"I didn't sing that well when I was a kid. I just kept practicing and practicing. I finally got to where I could right now," he said.

His teammates respect his talent both on and off the court.

"He's the best singer on the team," teammate Andy Ruiz said.

Like athletes, Mon says some people are natural born singers, while others have to work at the craft.

"Anybody can sing. Some can sing well, good or horribly, but they can still sing," he said.

That's easy for a singer to say.