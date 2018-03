Police investigating sexual assault in Mira Mesa neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are investigating the sexual assault of a woman on a quiet residential street in Mira Mesa Monday night.Authorities say the victim had parked her car at around 10:30 p.m. Monday along the 10600 block of Penara Street , in a suburban enclave north of Mira Mesa Boulevard.When she got out of her vehicle, she was approached from behind by a man wielding a sharp object. He then dragged her behind the car and sexually assaulted her, according to police.The suspect is described as a bald white man in his 40s, wearing a T-shirt and jeans.Anyone with information in this case, is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.