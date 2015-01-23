Police investigating sexual assault in Mira Mesa neighborhood - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police investigating sexual assault in Mira Mesa neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
 SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are investigating the sexual assault of a woman on a quiet residential street in Mira Mesa Monday night.

Authorities say the victim had parked her car at around 10:30 p.m. Monday along the 10600 block of Penara Street, in a suburban enclave north of Mira Mesa Boulevard.

When she got out of her vehicle, she was approached from behind by a man wielding a sharp object. He then dragged her behind the car and sexually assaulted her, according to police. 

The suspect is described as a bald white man in his 40s, wearing a T-shirt and jeans. 

Anyone with information in this case, is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. 
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.