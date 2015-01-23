Local universities combat sexual assaults

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two local universities will soon expand their programs to prevent and respond to campus sexual assaults.

San Diego State University announced that it will use a $200,000.00 state grant to fund a full-time sexual assault victims advocate on campus.

The money will also allow the school to dedicate a part-time police officer to sexual assault prevention and investigation.

Several sexual assaults were reported on the SDSU campus last semester.

UCSD is also expanding its Sexual Assault and Violence Prevention resource center.

Services will now be offered to faculty and staff as well as students.