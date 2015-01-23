Swimmers and surfers warned to stay out of OB water

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A warning to swimmers and surfers to stay out of the water at Ocean Beach.

The county has signs up indicating dangerously high bacteria levels in the water that could make you sick if you swim in it.

The signs will stay up until tests determine the water is safe again.

Warning signs are up at several other beaches in San Diego County including La Jolla Shore, 15th Street in Del Mar, and Cardiff State Beach.