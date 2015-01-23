House of Blues celebrating 10th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This year, House of Blues San Diego turns 10!

In celebration, it is kicking off a year of concerts and special events. On Friday, January 23rd starting at 6:30pm, House of Blues will be kicking off its first “Local Brews, Local Grooves: All Access beer and music festival.”

This is the first time this event will take place, boasting 4 stages of local, live music, and 15 of the city's breweries all coming together to showcase their talents at this rockin' event.

Guests will enjoy beer and food pairings while listening to some of San Diego's most popular indie rock bands such as Superunloader, Rhythm and the Method, and many more.

Ticket Info:

Tickets are available via our Box Office and Ticketmaster.com, and subject to venue fees. All VIP Packages include early entrance at 5:30 p.m. and a private lounge. Show is 21+ w/ ID.

· General Admission $5: Entry and 4 samples

· VIP $35: Unlimited samples, 2 full size beers (14oz) and 2 food items

· Ultra VIP $60: Everything Included with the VIP Experience PLUS a 21oz beer glass, unlimited food, and more