Simple blood test can determine measles immunity

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than 70 people, some in San Diego County, have been infected with the measles since an outbreak began at Disneyland.

Medical experts Friday morning are urging people who aren't sure if they've been vaccinated to get a blood test.

Health officials say immunity can vary between people and wear off after a certain length of time.

If you've been vaccinated, doctors can give you a blood test to determine the levels of vaccine in your body. If the levels are low, doctors say most immunity can be restored with a single dose of the vaccine.