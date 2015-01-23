Suspect in custody after leading police on chase

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is in custody Friday morning after leading police on a chase that ended in Linda Vista.

It started just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday night on the southbound 163 at Genesse Avenue.

Police say the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and then refused to pull over.

He led officers onto interstate 8 and then onto surface streets before pulling into a shopping center in the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road where he surrendered to officers.

Police say another vehicle had been following the pursuit. That driver turned out to be the man's mother.