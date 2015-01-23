No charges for mother accused of Barona murders

EL CAJON (CBS 8/CNS) - A woman accused of killing her boyfriend and 3-year-old son on the Barona Indian Reservation was released from the Las Colinas Detention Facility Thursday evening.

Elaina Rose Welch, 32, was booked into jail early Saturday on suspicion of two counts of murder. Her arraignment, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled and her case was under review. Since charges against Welch haven't been filed, she was allowed to go free.

Spokesman Steve Walker of the District Attorney's Office said the investigation into the deaths is continuing.

The chain of events that led to Welch's arrest began shortly after noon last Friday, when sheriff's officials got a call from a woman who said her child was dead.

Around the same time, someone made a report of a suicide attempt to Barona Tribal Enforcement officials, according to the sheriff's department.

Sheriff's homicide Lt. John Maryon said a tribal enforcement officer spoke to a man outside the home on Quincy Canyon Road, then heard a gunshot shortly after the man went back inside. A woman, later identified as Welch, left the house carrying a shotgun, then dropped the weapon on a dirt road, he said.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were sent to the location and Welch was ultimately arrested.

Sheriff's homicide investigators searched the residence and found the body of 32-year-old Julio Ricardo Monggiotti, who had been shot. The body of Welch's 3-year-old son, Roland, was found in a freezer in a garage.

Results from the boy's autopsy were expected to be released Thursday.