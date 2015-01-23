Girl Scouts introduce two new cookies for 2015

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The sweetest season of the year is just a couple of days away. Girl Scouts Cookie Season kicks off this weekend.

This year there are two new delicious additions: Rah Rah Raisins and Toffee-tastic, which is gluten-free.

There's also a new way to buy the cookies this year: the Digital Cookie program for those who want to purchase cookies online. You still need to get in touch with a Girl Scout, who can give you her cookie web address or process your order through her own cookie app.

Prices are a little higher this year, $5 per box compared to the previous price of $4 per box.



Door-to-door sales start Sunday. Storefront sales start February 6.