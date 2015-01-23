Main break cuts off water to Shelter Island

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A water-main rupture left most of Shelter Island without functional plumbing through the late morning and the entire afternoon Friday.

The rupture in the 12-inch diameter pipe in the 2300 block of Shelter Island Drive was reported around 9 a.m., according to Arian Collins, spokesman for the city's Public Utilities Department. Crews got the water shut off about 45 minutes later, he said.

Workers determined that a corroded connector attaching two segments of the 12-inch-diameter main -- not the pipe itself -- had given way, Collins said. Repairs to the line were complete and water service restored to the area as of 5 p.m., Collins said.

The roadway was expected to be patched and reopened by early evening.