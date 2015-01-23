Bean: So cute

Abyssinian/MixFemale1 year old$25.00163614I was brought in by my previous owner.I preferred to be the only guinea pig in my previous home. If you choose to adopt me, I go home with my own cage as well! At San Diego Humane Society I have shown my sweet and social side and am less timid around people.My Personality Color Code is Blue; meaning I'm Bashful...Shy...Introverted...Timid...and Coy! I have been around older children and did alright, but haven't been around dogs or cat or younger children.San Diego, CA 92110(619) 299-7012AdoptionsMonday - Friday11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Saturday - Sunday11 a.m. - 5 p.m.