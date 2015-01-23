Bean: So cute - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bean: So cute

Type: Abyssinian/Mix
Sex: Female
Age: 1 year old
Adoption Fee: $25.00
ID Number: 163614

How I arrived: I was brought in by my previous owner.

I preferred to be the only guinea pig in my previous home. If you choose to adopt me, I go home with my own cage as well! At San Diego Humane Society I have shown my sweet and social side and am less timid around people.

Why I am the one for you: My Personality Color Code is Blue; meaning I'm Bashful...Shy...Introverted...Timid...and Coy! I have been around older children and did alright, but haven't been around dogs or cat or younger children.

I'm currently located at:
San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
