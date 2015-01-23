Vintage Himmel: The story that got Larry the job - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vintage Himmel: The story that got Larry the job

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - When Larry Himmel was trying out for a job here at CBS News 8, he came in with a single story on his resume tape. Chris Meyer, the chairman of the board of our station, watched it and hired him. It was April 1979.

In this video, Larry reworked the story, which was aired in 1984.

