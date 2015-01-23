Riverside County police dog shot and killed in the line of duty

RIVERSIDE (CBS 8) - Riverside County sheriff's deputies are mourning the loss of a K9 colleague gunned down in the line of duty.

Sultan was shot by 36-year-old Todd Hodge during an hours-long standoff in San Jacinto on Wednesday. The shepherd mix was immediately taken to a veterinary hospital, where he died.

On Friday, members of the canine team came out to show their solidarity in the wake of Sultan's death.

"It's hard to explain. It's not just a dog that you have in your backyard," Deputy Kevin Brooks said.

Sultan had been on patrol since November. The sheriff's department is now planning a memorial for him.

The felon who shot Sultan was shot and killed by police.