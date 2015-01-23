'Charlie Hebdo' magazine on sale in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The latest issue of "Charlie Hebdo" is now on sale in San Diego.

Paras newsstand in North Park just received copies of the so-called "survivors' issue" of "Charlie Hebdo" on Friday.

The owner says he hired a courier service to pick up the magazines from Los Angeles to get them here as soon as possible. He says he doesn't anticipate any backlash for selling them.

"I hope people realize we're just carrying them for the demand of the customer. Everybody wants to see it, they want to have a piece of history in their hands," Ken Gabbara said.

The issue was published in defiance of the deadly Islamist terrorist attack on the magazine's offices in Paris earlier this month. It is expected to sell 7 million copies worldwide.