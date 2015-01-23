Santa Ana conditions bring spectacular sunsets

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you've been outside at sunset the past few evenings, you've probably noticed an amazing light show in the San Diego skies.

We've received dozens of photos from CBS News 8 viewers. So why have the sunsets been so extraordinary lately?

We talked to a professor with Scripps Institution of Oceanography who says the beautiful colors are the result of Santa Ana conditions. The wind is blowing offshore, pushing particles of dust and pollution over the ocean.

"Those will scatter away the bluer wavelengths of light, so that only the red light comes through," Scripps Institution of Oceanography Dr. Joel Norris said.

Norris says there have also been high clouds off the coast this week, giving the light something to reflect off of and making the sky show even better.