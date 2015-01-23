Deer spotted at Manchester and El Camino Real - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deer spotted at Manchester and El Camino Real



CARDIFF (CBS 8) - A little bit of nature got a little closer to the city Friday.

CBS News 8 viewer Mike Daniels sent us a picture of three deer near the corner of Manchester Avenue and El Camino Real in Cardiff.

We did a little research and believe they are mule deer who might have wandered over from the San Elijo Reserve, doing a little sightseeing and giving us quite a sight.

