Chargers deny L.A stadium story

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8 ) - The Chargers are denying a story published by a St. Louis radio reporter that team owners have agreed on a deal to build a stadium in Los Angeles.

The story quotes anonymous officials in St. Louis, saying Dean Spanos has a deal in place with Goldman Sachs to build an NFL stadium.

It also says the NFL has asked Spanos to hold off on announcing his plans.

The Chargers released a statement on Friday, saying the story is untrue.

The team said Goldman Sachs has been their representative for years as an investment banker, but the rest of the story is incorrect.