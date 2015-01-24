One day strike at UC student health centers

LA JOLLA (CNS) - Doctors at all 10 University of California student health centers, including one at UC San Diego, announced on Friday that they will hold a one-day unfair labor practices strike on Tuesday.

Organizers said the walkout will mark the first time in 25 years that fully licensed doctors have gone on strike against a U.S. employer. It will also be the first strike in the 43-year history of the Union of American Physicians and Dentists, according to the labor organization.

UC officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The UAPD said doctors at the student health clinics unionized in 2013 and have been in negotiations on their first contract for over a year, during which they've filed multiple unfair labor practice charges against the UC system for what they consider to be illegal behavior at the bargaining table.

A "strike is the only way to compel UC to follow the laws that govern bargaining," said UAPD President Dr. Stuart Bussey. "Unfortunately, UC has a history of disrespecting workers during negotiations, and we're no exception to that."

At UCSD, picketing is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on the Library Walk near the Geisel Library.