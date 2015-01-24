Unlicensed driver strikes pedestrian in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An unlicensed teenage driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his pickup truck into a 59-year-old man walking along an Escondido roadway Saturday morning.

The driver of a red Chevy pickup truck -- a 17-year-old Valley Center boy -- apparently dozed off while heading west on East Valley Parkway near North Citrus Avenue shortly before 5 a.m., Escondido police Lt. Justin Murphy said.

The pickup drifted into the eastbound lanes, struck a roadside phone junction box then the pedestrian on the south sidewalk. Murphy said the truck flipped onto its side, but its driver and 17-year-old female passenger were not hurt.

Officers summoned following the crash found the severely injured Escondido man unresponsive and face down in the roadway, Murphy said. He was taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated.

Murphy said that although the crash remained under investigation, alcohol was not believed to have been involved.

He asked anyone with additional information on the crash to call traffic investigators at (760) 839-4962.