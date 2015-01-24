Loved ones recount saving woman set on fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Loved ones recount saving woman set on fire



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Nearly four weeks after a Poway woman was intentionally set on fire by her live-in boyfriend, the people who saved her life are sharing new details about what happened the morning of the incident.

The victim, Lynn Fuller, is still in a medically induced coma inside the UCSD Medical Center's Burn Unit.

CBS News 8's Shannon Handy has more about her condition and what loved ones are saying in this video story.

