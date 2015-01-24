SDPD hosts indoor triathlon

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dozens of law enforcement officers and members of the community participated in an indoor triathlon on Saturday.

San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman and those from several other police agencies participated in the "Tri-N-Harder for Kids Triathlon" in La Jolla.

SDPD hosted the event to raise funds for STAR/PAL, a program that brings youth and law enforcement together.

Organizers say there was a whole lot of friendly competition.

Saturday's event was in memory of SDPD officer Jeremy Henwood who was fatally shot in 2011 while he was sitting in his patrol car. Moments before his death, he was seen buying cookies for a young boy.