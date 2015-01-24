San Diego Opera kicks off new season after nearly closing down

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Opera kicked off its 50th anniversary season Saturday night after almost shutting down for good last year.

Puccini's "La Boheme" was performed at the San Diego Civic Theater Saturday night.

The San Diego Opera's board of directors voted to disband the organization early last year because of what appeared to be unsolvable financial problems.

A number of financial donations, combined with a public outcry and an influx of new board members kept the organization from going under.