One killed in Flinn Springs crash

One killed in Flinn Springs crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One person is dead Saturday night following a crash in the Flinn Springs area, west of Alpine.

It happened in the 9600 block of Dunbar Lane just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

A tow truck was requested to remove the wrecked car from private property. The investigation is ongoing into exactly what happened.

