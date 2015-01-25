Charity surprises Navy veteran with new SUV - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Charity surprises Navy veteran with new SUV

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local charity is helping a single mother of four, who is a domestic violence survivor and a Navy veteran.

Now, she is the proud owner of a new SUV.

CBS News 8's Matt Johnson has more about the special surprise in this video story.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.